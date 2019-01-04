UPCOMING EVENTS AND NEWS

​Holland 44, Saipan, and Africa Campaign







OVERVIEW - These events are conceived as an online PBEM ladder that will run continuously and pairings and results hosted online at wargameleague.com. All three games will feature the current living rules as supported at compass games and GMT. There is no required membership to participate in these ladders. Scenario information will be provided after sign up - but anticipate the shorter tournament like scenario for Holland 44, Saipan will be a shorter scenario as well for the first round of the ladder. AC only has one scenario but with low counter density it should be able to be completed in 4 months





Jeff Lange is the ladder organizer for these events and any questions should be directed to him at jeff.lange@mac.com. Assistant GMs will be designated before each round and will assist the GM on his request. These rulings will be final, there is no appeal to any other individual or outside body. It is not anticipated that there will be any issue with rule interpretation as both of these games have clearly written and understood rules and have had numerous clarifications in the small areas that are in question.





Players of all experience levels welcome!



