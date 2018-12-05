UPCOMING EVENTS AND NEWS

OVERVIEW - This event is conceived as an online PBEM ladder that will run continuously and pairings and results hosted online at wargameleague.com. Both games will feature the current living rules as supported at compass games and GMT. There is no required membership to participate in these ladders. DBW will feature two tiers to address participant input that will include a campaign game with a 1 year time limit, as well as the 8 turn scenario that will have a 4 month time limit. Ardennes 44 will run on a 4 month time limit using the 8 turn scenario.

Jeff Lange is the ladder organizer for these events and any questions should be directed to him at jeff.lange@mac.com. Assistant GMs will be designated before each round and will assist the GM on his request. These rulings will be final, there is no appeal to any other individual or outside body. It is not anticipated that there will be any issue with rule interpretation as both of these games have clearly written and understood rules and have had numerous clarifications in the small areas that are in question.

Players of all experience levels welcome!

Start Dates and Format:





These ladders starts on December 16, 2018 and for the eight turn ladders are expected to end by April 30, 2019. For the DBW Campaign - the ladder will be completed by 1 DEC 2019.

The format will be continuous. Each player will be assigned to a bracket and play the person in their bracket once.

At the conclusion of the bracket ladder play, the win in each bracket will advance up and the loser of each bracket will move down the ladder. Matches will be continuously conducted in “Ladder” format, whereby winners are matched against winners and losers are matched against losers. Upon the conclusion of each round, winners move halfway up the Ladder and losers move halfway down the Ladder. Players may drop out of the Ladder upon the conclusion of any round by notifying the GM.

Initial pairings will be determined by AREA rating where possible. New entrants after the first ladder round will start at the bottom of the ladder.

All games must be played using ACTS and Vassal or any mutually agreed upon method.

If the players cannot agree on the format to be used, ACTS is the default and must be used.

Any player demonstrating a lack of sportsmanship may be dropped from the ladder without warning at the sole discretion of the GM.

Sides for each match will be determined by bidding VPs. Any two opponents may skip the bidding process if they agree to sides of mutual satisfaction.

The lower ranked player on the ladder has the first bid.

Players will bid for the right to choose their preferred side. The initial bid may be accepted or countered. If countered, bidding alternates between players until concluded, with the requirement that each bid must be higher than the prior bid.





Rule disputes:



