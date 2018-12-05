UPCOMING EVENTS AND NEWS

These ladders starts on December 16, 2018 and for the eight turn ladders are expected to end by April 30, 2019. For the DBW Campaign - the ladder will be completed by 1 DEC 2019.
The format will be continuous. Each player will be assigned to a bracket and play the person in their bracket once.
At the conclusion of the bracket ladder play, the win in each bracket will advance up and the loser of each bracket will move down the ladder. Matches will be continuously conducted in “Ladder” format, whereby winners are matched against winners and losers are matched against losers. Upon the conclusion of each round, winners move halfway up the Ladder and losers move halfway down the Ladder. Players may drop out of the Ladder upon the conclusion of any round by notifying the GM.
Initial pairings will be determined by AREA rating where possible. New entrants after the first ladder round will start at the bottom of the ladder.
All games must be played using ACTS and Vassal or any mutually agreed upon method.
If the players cannot agree on the format to be used, ACTS is the default and must be used.
Any player demonstrating a lack of sportsmanship may be dropped from the ladder without warning at the sole discretion of the GM.
Sides for each match will be determined by bidding VPs. Any two opponents may skip the bidding process if they agree to sides of mutual satisfaction.
The lower ranked player on the ladder has the first bid.
Players will bid for the right to choose their preferred side. The initial bid may be accepted or countered. If countered, bidding alternates between players until concluded, with the requirement that each bid must be higher than the prior bid.
Rules disputes will be arbitrated by the GM, or in the case of games involving the GM, by the assistant GM. All rule arbitration decisions of the GM will be final.
The GMs and Assistant GMs will be participating in this ladder.
E-mail questions to the GM or to the Assistant GM if the game involves the GM.
Definitive answers will only come from the GM (or Assistant GM if the game involves the GM).
Questions posted on CSW will not be answered in a timely fashion.
Sportsmanship:
The primary purpose of the ladder is to provide competitive recreation. Stated more explicitly, to have fun in a structured, competitive format. The maximum enjoyment can only be guaranteed when all players agree to exercise exemplary sportsmanship and to play with consideration for their fellow players’ time and interests.
The game master and his assistants are happy to provide support to the players whenever any question may arise during the course of play that might possibly lead to hard feelings. The earlier we are involved, the easier it is to repair a deteriorating situation, correct misimpression's or repair mishandled moves and similar mistakes in play. It is natural not to want to complain or be perceived as “tattling”, but we encourage players to put aside that reluctance and bring any issue to the game master as soon as it is clear that a mutually satisfactory solution cannot be immediately reached. This is far more preferable to wasting time and possibly risking an existent or emerging friendship.
One element of sportsmanship is respect for the time of all players in the ladder, not just one’s immediate opponent. The game master will adjudicate unfinished games on the basis of time spent making moves and patterns of time used as described later. However, no one wants to win (nor lose) on the basis of adjudication, and certainly not on the basis of time vice the merits of the board position. Therefore, we strongly encourage all players to commit to and maintain a steady pace of play.
Bottom line: The game master will adjudicate any unfinished games strictly on the basis of time used and patterns of time use; unannounced absences from play of more than 14 days are also grounds for immediate disqualification; no other factors will be considered.
Reporting Results:
The winning player reports the victory by posting an email to jeff.lange@mac.com the following. In addition to reporting the fact of the victory, the following statistical information is required. Please use the following format.
Game Name:
German Player Name:
Allied Player Name:
Bid for Side, Winning Bid Amount, and Side Chosen:
Winning Player:
Turn Game Ended:
Game Winner and Method of Victory:
Resignation
VP total