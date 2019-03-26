UPCOMING EVENTS AND NEWS MAR 2019

OVERVIEW - These events are conceived as an online PBEM ladder that will run continuously and pairings and results hosted online at wargameleague.com. All three games will feature the current living rules as supported at compass games and GMT. There is no required membership to participate in these ladders. Scenario information will be provided after sign up - but anticipate the shorter tournament like scenario for Holland 44, Saipan is S1 for the first round of the ladder. Round 2 will use S2. AC only has one scenario but with low counter density it should be able to be completed in 4 months

Players of all experience levels welcome!

Start Dates and Format:





GMT Games including Holland 44 are just starting round 1 of its ladder; all the rest of the GMT games will be starting a new round soon less Ardennes44 that is inprogress until April 2019.







COMPASS GAMES Bitter Woods round 1 is in progress as is Saipan but signups for those games as well as yet to be started Red Star White Eagle are open now.







AH Afrika Korps has finished round four of its ladder in FEB 2019 and are accepting signups as is VG 5th fleet that will be starting soon.







Breakout Normandy will be starting in April for those that want to help prepare for the big WBC event this summer.





At the conclusion of the bracket ladder play, the winner in each bracket will advance up and the loser of each bracket will move down the ladder. Matches will be continuously conducted in “Ladder” format, whereby winners are matched against winners and losers are matched against losers. Upon the conclusion of each round, winners move halfway up the Ladder and losers move halfway down the Ladder. Players may drop out of the Ladder upon the conclusion of any round by notifying the GM.

Initial pairings will be determined by AREA rating where possible. New entrants after the first ladder round will start at the bottom of the ladder.





All games must be played using ACTS and Vassal or any mutually agreed upon method.

If the players cannot agree on the format to be used, ACTS is the default and must be used.

Any player demonstrating a lack of sportsmanship may be dropped from the ladder without warning at the sole discretion of the GM.

Sides for each match will be determined by bidding VPs. Any two opponents may skip the bidding process if they agree to sides of mutual satisfaction.

The lower ranked player on the ladder has the first choice of side. If unable to agree - sides will be chosen by a random die roll.





Rule disputes:



